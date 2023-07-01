2023 Gold Cup, Day 8: Match thread and discussion

Group D gets its evening under the Houston lights as we hit Day 8 of the 2023 Gold Cup. Cuba will take on Guadeloupe in the first matchup, while Guatemala and Canada tango in the second match of the evening.

Guadeloupe was able to snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat against Canada on Tuesday night. The 2-2 draw was a major boost to Guadeloupe’s chances of potentially getting out of the group, but they will have to take advantage of that opportunity against a Cuba team that was the only team in Group D to not get a result in their first match. Cuba will be shorthanded as well after four players defected from the team after their 1-0 loss to Guatemala.

In the second match, Canada had to be disappointed with their 2-2 draw with Guadeloupe before a home crowd in Toronto. Now, they go up against a Guatemala team that sits atop the Group D standings and is looking to punch their ticket to the next round immediately. And, it’s Canada Day, so the team should be extra motivated to win on their holiday. This will be the most competitive battle of the evening, as Canada needs to get back on track or risk staying at home for the knockout stage after getting to the Concacaf Nations League Final.

How to watch

Group D - Cuba vs. Guadeloupe

Location: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston

Kick-off time: 7:30pm Eastern, 4:30pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Univision (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group D - Guatemala vs. Canada

Location: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston

Kick-off time: 9:30pm Eastern, 6:30pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Univision (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

