USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 2023 Gold Cup: What to watch for

The United States Men’s National Team wrap up group stage play at the 2023 Gold Cup tomorrow night when they take on Trinidad & Tobago in Charlotte. The USMNT just need to win or draw to advance to the knockout stage, but they want to close out the group stage in convincing fashion by beating a team that has caused them fits (and heartache) in the past.

Trinidad & Tobago has a chance to win the group should they defeat the USMNT and have Jamaica either draw or lose against St. Kitts & Nevis, which is a tall task. But, the Soca Warriors, who were added to this group after Nicaragua was ejected from the Gold Cup, have a chance to once again be the source of the USMNT’s heartbreak. It will be a tough match for the USMNT, but they have to overcome it in the heat and do what they can to win the group.

Latest Form

USA

W (6-0) - St. Kitts & Nevis - Concacaf Gold Cup Group A

D (1-1) - Jamaica - Concacaf Gold Cup Group A

W (2-0) - Canada - Concacaf Nations League Final

W (3-0) - Mexico - Concacaf Nations League Semifinal

D (1-1) - Mexico - Friendly

Trinidad & Tobago

L (1-4) - Jamaica - Concacaf Gold Cup Group A

W (3-0) - St. Kitts & Nevis - Concacaf Gold Cup Group A

W (1-0) - Guatemala - Friendly

D (1-1) - Nicaragua - Concacaf Nations League

W (3-0) - Bahamas - Concacaf Nations League

What To Watch For

Leave no doubt. The USMNT have a chance to close out group stage play on top of Group A, and they should leave no doubt in doing so. They control their own destiny, so use that opportunity to score early and often to eliminate any chance for Jamaica or Trinidad & Tobago to leapfrog them.

No defensive lapses. The defense needs to keep a clean work station, ensuring the Soca Warriors don’t get behind them and put shots on goal.

Eliminate any midfield madness. Midfielders have done well in keeping possession, but Trinidad & Tobago might try to turn this into a sloppy affair in an effort to counter. Keep possession and keep any craziness in the middle to a minimum.

Lineup Prediction

This match is important to close out the group, and the team will then have a week off before the quarterfinals if they’re able to secure advancement. So, interim coach BJ Callaghan will likely go with this lineup in the 4-2-3-1:

Matt Turner returns to goal, and Matt Miazga continues to feature at centerback, this time alongside Miles Robinson. DeAndre Yedlin and John Tolkin return as the fullbacks.

In the middle, Gianluca Busio and James Sands start, with Cade Cowell, Djordje Mihailovic and Alex Zendejas in front of them on the attack. Hat Trick Jesus Ferreira returns as the lone striker.

Prediction

The USMNT want to leave no doubt, and they do just that. It’s a 3-0 victory to win the group.