USA vs. Canada, 2023 Gold Cup Quarterfinals: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team had to scrap to win their Gold Cup quarterfinal match against Canada on Sunday. Brandon Vazquez gave the USMNT the lead in the 2nd half, but Canada fought back with a penalty to force extra time and then scored in the 1st extra time period. However, the USMNT pressed and got the equalizer late in the 2nd extra time period courtesy of a Canada own goal.

There, the match advanced to penalties, and Matt Turner was the hero, stopping 2 attempts and watching the final Canadian effort hit the crossbar and stay out to preserve the win. For his heroics, he was the pick by the SSFC community for Man of the Match.

The full SSFC community ratings:

Matt Turner - 8.72

Brandon Vazquez - 7.22

Gianluca Busio - 6.78

DeJuan Jones - 6.73

Cade Cowell - 6.66

James Sands - 6.14

Jesus Ferreira - 5.90

Bryan Reynolds - 5.47

Djordje Mihailovic - 5.37

Matt Miazga - 5.34

Cristian Roldan - 4.99

Julian Gressel - 4.79

Aaron Long - 4.68

Miles Robinson - 4.58

Jalen Neal - 4.57

Jordan Morris - 4.38

Alex Zendejas - 4.21

—

BJ Callaghan - 5.61

Referee Marco Ortiz (MEX) - 5.71

Hit the comments and discuss the ratings and who you thought was too high or low.