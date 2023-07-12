Mexico vs. Jamaica, 2023 Gold Cup Semifinals: Match thread and discussion

The Gold Cup has reached the semifinals, and after the USMNT take on Panama tonight, Mexico and Jamaica will square off in Sin City.

Mexico reached the semifinals by defeating Costa Rica 2-0 in the quarters, while Jamaica took out Guatemala 1-0 in their quarterfinal matchup. This should be a really good test for both teams, as Jamaica finally has their A squad together and playing well. They’ve wanted to make that leap into being viewed as one of the top squads in Concacaf, and beating Mexico would help put them back on that path. They’re no strangers to this situation, making the Gold Cup Final in 2015 and 2017, and now they’re looking to move on here as well.

Mexico took care of Costa Rica, but they didn’t look sharp in doing so. There’s been something missing from the past couple matches for El Tri, dating back to the loss they suffered to Qatar in their final group stage match over a week ago. They’re hoping that they can finally put it all together and get back to the final, but they’re going to have to overcome a tough Reggae Boyz squad to do it.

How to watch

Mexico vs. Jamaica

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Kick-off time: 10:00pm Eastern, 7:00pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Univision (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

