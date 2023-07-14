USA vs. Panama, 2023 Gold Cup Semifinals: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team’s run at the 2023 Gold Cup came to an end on Wednesday evening when they lost to Panama via penalties in the Gold Cup semifinal. After a scoreless regulation that saw a couple of close calls from 15 seconds in the match until the final whistle blew to mark the 90 minutes, the two teams went to extra time.

Panama struck first in extra time, but Jesus Ferreira equalized in the 105th minute, and the two teams held the 1-1 scoreline through the 120 minutes. In penalties, Matt Turner was able to come up with a save to help, but it was not enough as 2 USMNT penalties were saved and that was that.

Jesus Ferreira is well on his way to a Golden Boot award at the Gold Cup, and his goal helped keep the USMNT in it. However, due to how the team played in the loss, the SSFC community ratings were far below what we saw earlier in the tournament. Ferreira’s 6.21 average rating was able to hold off James Sands (6.20) and Matt Turner (6.13) to win the SSFC Man of the Match.

The full SSFC community ratings:

Jesus Ferreira - 6.21

James Sands - 6.20

Matt Turner - 6.13

DeJuan Jones - 5.40

Gianluca Busio - 5.24

Cade Cowell - 5.05

DeAndre Yedlin - 5.03

Djordje Mihailovic - 4.95

John Tolkin - 4.93

Jordan Morris - 4.86

Bryan Reynolds - 4.76

Julian Gressel - 4.76

Miles Robinson - 4.71

Matt Miazga - 4.62

Brandon Vazquez - 4.40

Aaron Long - 4.09

Cristian Roldan - 3.71

—

BJ Callaghan - 4.22

Referee Walter Lopez (GUA) - 5.97

Discuss the final Gold Cup ratings in the comments.