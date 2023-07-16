Mexico vs. Panama, 2023 Gold Cup Final: Match thread and discussion

We have reached the Gold Cup Final, and it’s not the final that we thought would happen. After Panama upset the USMNT on penalties, there will be a new champion crowned before a sold out SoFi Stadium.

Panama is in their first Gold Cup Final since 2013, and this time they’re hoping to lift the trophy. They’ve been one of the best teams all tournament long, and they’re getting production from quite a few players. Ismael Diaz leads the team and is 2nd in the tournament with 4 goals, but 5 other players have contributed goals over the past 3 weeks. They want to solidify their status as one of the top 3 teams in Concacaf.

Standing in their way is Mexico, who took care of business against a good Jamaica squad to reach the final. They will have a ton of fans at SoFi Stadium. Mexico has looked great at times and had a pretty big slip up against Qatar in the final group stage match, but they want to re-establish themselves as the top team in the region and lift the Gold Cup trophy once again. It will take their best effort against Panama to do so.

How to watch

Mexico vs. Panama

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Kick-off time: 7:30pm Eastern, 4:30pm Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Univision (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), Vix (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.