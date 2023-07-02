2023 Gold Cup, Day 9: Match thread and discussion

We are entering the start of the final matchdays of the 2023 Gold Cup group stage, and Groups A and B will have their deciders this evening. The USMNT will be playing Trinidad & Tobago while Jamaica and St. Kitts & Nevis battle it out to settle Group A in the first set of matches, to be played simultaneously. In the nightcap, Mexico will take on Qatar while at the same time, Honduras will face Haiti.

Jamaica is hoping to secure a place in the knockout stage, only needing a draw or win to advance. They don’t have control of their own destiny to win the group, but they hope that they can put up another big number against St. Kitts & Nevis, who are eliminated from the Gold Cup but hope to play spoiler.

In Group B, Mexico has already secured a place in the knockout stage, and they want to close out play with a win against guest nation Qatar. Qatar still has a chance to advance out of the group, but they will need a win and some help in order to do so.

On the other side, Honduras and Haiti both can advance out of the group, with Haiti in the best position to get to the quarterfinals. Honduras will fight to make it them that advances, but they will need some help in the goal differential department along with a win if they want to see another day in the Gold Cup. Final matchdays in the group stage are always exciting, and these matchups feel like they will add to what has already been a solid Gold Cup.

How to watch

Group A - Jamaica vs. St. Kitts & Nevis

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

Kick-off time: 7:00pm Eastern, 4:00pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Univision (Spanish), UniMas (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group B - Mexico vs. Qatar

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

Kick-off time: 9:00pm Eastern, 6:00pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Univision (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group B - Honduras vs. Haiti

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Kick-off time: 9:00pm Eastern, 6:00pm Pacific

Available TV: FS2 (English), UniMas (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.