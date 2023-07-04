USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 2023 Gold Cup: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team secured their place as Group A winners at the 2023 Gold Cup with a 6-0 victory against Trinidad & Tobago on Sunday evening. The USMNT once again looked great, putting 6 goals on the board for the second straight match to close out group stage play with 7 points and a +12 goal differential.

Jesus Ferreira scored another hat trick in this match, becoming the first player to ever record back-to-back hat tricks in the Gold Cup. Another dominating performance for the #9 gives him another Man of the Match award with an 8.80 average rating from the SSFC community.

Cade Cowell, who also scored in this match; Matt Turner, who recorded his 20th clean sheet for the USMNT; and Bryan Reynolds, who turned in another terrific shift on defense, were the other players to have an average rating over 7.

The full SSFC community ratings:

Jesus Ferreira - 8.80

Cade Cowell - 7.39

Matt Turner - 7.10

Bryan Reynolds - 7.07

Djordje Mihailovic - 6.82

Gianluca Busio - 6.81

Jalen Neal - 6.80

Brandon Vazquez - 6.66

Miles Robinson - 6.59

James Sands - 6.54

DeJuan Jones - 6.53

Julian Gressel - 6.22

DeAndre Yedlin - 5.64

Matt Miazga - 5.22

Alex Zendejas - 5.05

Cristian Roldan - 4.78

—

BJ Callaghan - 7.62

Referee Mario Escobar (GUA) - 6.42

This list accurately reflect the performances in your mind? Hit the comments and talk it out.