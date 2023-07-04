2023 Gold Cup, Day 11: Match thread and discussion

Tonight is the final night of group stage play at the 2023 Gold Cup, and Groups C and D have a lot to play for as we see who completes the knockout stage bracket. Group D takes the field first, followed by Group C as we determine who moves on to the quarterfinals and who goes home.

In the first set of matches, Canada takes on Cuba, while group co-leaders Guadeloupe and Guatemala face each other. Canada is in dire straights, needing to beat Canada and score some goals in the process. They then have to hope that Guadeloupe and Guatemala don’t have a goalfest that ends in a draw. But, if Canada can’t take down Cuba, they will be going home just 2 weeks after making the Concacaf Nations League Final.

In the second set of matches, Group C takes center stage, with Panama already having qualified for the knockouts. Martinique has the best chance to also qualify, but a win is the only thing that will confirm their place in the quarterfinals. If it’s a draw, Martinique has to hope that El Salvador doesn’t beat Panama. If Costa Rica wins, they can also make it out of the group so long as they have a better result than El Salvador. Get ready, it should be a wild night of soccer.

How to watch

Group D - Canada vs. Cuba

Location: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston

Kick-off time: 6:30pm Eastern, 3:30pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Vix (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group D - Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala

Location: Red Bull Arena, Harrison

Kick-off time: 6:30pm Eastern, 3:30pm Pacific

Available TV: FS2 (English), UniMas (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group C - Costa Rica vs. Martinique

Location: Red Bull Arena, Harrison

Kick-off time: 8:30pm Eastern, 5:30pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Vix (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group C - Panama vs. El Salvador

Location: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston

Kick-off time: 8:30pm Eastern, 5:30pm Pacific

Available TV: FS2 (English), UniMas (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

