Having advanced from the group stage at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the United States Men’s National Team announced a roster replacement during the week-long break leading up to the quarterfinals. Jackson Yueill will take the place of Alan Soñora, who was “diagnosed with a right hamstring strain.” The new addition will don the No. 24 jersey due to “tournament regulations” preventing duplicate numbers. According to the Associated Press, “other possibilities” such as Kellyn Acosta and Timothy Tillman were “bypassed because they are regaining fitness.”

Jackson Yueill has been added to the #USMNT roster for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Knockout Stage » https://t.co/zCf5fxX5uM



The San Jose Earthquakes midfielder replaces injured Alan Soñora. pic.twitter.com/GFq1Q5RbIE — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) July 5, 2023

Yueill has earned 16 caps with the senior national team, most recently appearing in a December 2021 friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina and was called into camp for last April’s Allstate Continental Clásico. He was a member of the squads that claimed the 2021 Gold Cup and 2021 CONCACAF Nations League. The 26-year-old San Jose Earthquakes midfielder and captain is enjoying a strong run of form in Major League Soccer, registering two assists in the previous two matches.

Soñora returns to FC Juárez in Liga MX, which opened the Apertura schedule last weekend with a 2-1 win over Club América. The 24-year-old midfielder joined the USMNT program at January camp and has earned five caps during his brief tenure. He played in two matches at the Gold Cup, featuring for 66 minutes against Jamaica and in the second half against Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The USMNT faces off against Canada in the quarterfinal round on Sunday, looking to claim a second-consecutive Gold Cup title. What role Yueill will play remains to be seen, likely to serve as a substitute. James Sands and Gianluca Busio formed a strong midfield partnership during the second and third matches of the group stage and should continue to hold their places in the starting lineup.

The current, updated roster is included below (via USSoccer.com).

***

GOALKEEPERS (3): 18-Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 13/0), 23-Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; 1/0), 1-Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG; 30/0)

DEFENDERS (8): 15-DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 4/0), 3-Aaron Long (LAFC; 33/3), 4-Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati; 26/1), 20-Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; 5/0), 5-Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 5/1), 12-Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 23/3), 21-John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; 2/0), 2-DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 80/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): 6-Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; 11/1), 14-Djordje Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar/NED; 9/3), 16-Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 4/0), 10-Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 35/0), 8-James Sands (New York City FC; 11/0), 24-Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 16/0)

FORWARDS (6): 11-Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 6/1), 9-Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 21/14), 22-Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 4/0), 13-Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 53/11), 19-Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati; 6/3), 17-Alex Zendejas (Club América/MEX; 6/1)