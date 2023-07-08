USA vs. Canada, 2023 Gold Cup Quarterfinals: What to watch for

The United States Men’s National Team have reached the Gold Cup quarterfinals, and they descend upon Cincinnati tomorrow in the hopes that they can continue their torrid scoring pace that saw them score 13 goals in the group stage. The USMNT have had a chance to the roster, with Jackson Yueill coming in as an injury replacement for Alan Soñora. Still, the mostly MLS-based squad is looking to continue playing well as they press for another Gold Cup title.

They face a familiar opponent in Canada, who they just faced a few weeks ago in the Concacaf Nations League Final. Canada, like the USMNT, is missing some of its stars from that match, which gives this one a new feel. Canada, who was expected to win Group D, finished in 2nd place, and they will have to prove that they can put it all together against their neighbors to the south. If they truly want to be considered the Kings of Concacaf, they will need to knock off the team holding all the crowns.

Latest Form

USA

W (6-0) - Trinidad & Tobago - Concacaf Gold Cup Group A

W (6-0) - St. Kitts & Nevis - Concacaf Gold Cup Group A

D (1-1) - Jamaica - Concacaf Gold Cup Group A

W (2-0) - Canada - Concacaf Nations League Final

W (3-0) - Mexico - Concacaf Nations League Semifinal

Canada

W (4-2) - Cuba - Concacaf Gold Cup Group D

D (0-0) - Guatemala - Concacaf Gold Cup Group D

D (2-2) - Guadeloupe - Concacaf Gold Cup Group D

L (0-2) - USA - Concacaf Nations League Final

W (2-0) - Panama - Concacaf Nations League Semifinal

What To Watch For

Midfield play is essential. The USMNT is reeling at the midfield position, with guys hurt and a lot of rotation between them. They need to do a good job of keeping the ball moving forward against a good team.

Leave no breathing room for Canada. Don’t let any of the Canadian attackers get behind the defense. Canada should not have any reason to gain confidence by being able to send shots on goal.

Feed off the home field advantage. It will be a sold out TQL Stadium, so feed off the energy of the home crowd to hold Canada back.

Lineup Prediction

There’s been a lot of turnover between lineups so far at the Gold Cup, which makes it a bit harder to predict some positions. However, this is the likely lineup BJ Callaghan goes with:

Matt Turner gets the start again in goal, with DeJuan Jones at left back and Bryan Reynolds at right back. The centerback pairing is Miles Robinson and Matt Miazga.

In the middle, Gianluca Busio and James Sands operate more on the defensive side, leaving Cade Cowell, Djordje Mihailovic, and Cristian Roldan free to move forward. Jesus Ferreira, fresh off back-to-back hat tricks, continues to start at striker.

Prediction

The USMNT get it done, winning 3-0.