2023 Gold Cup, Quarterfinals Day 1: Match thread and discussion

The 2023 Gold Cup quarterfinals begin tonight, and there are 2 matches that will surely entertain fans. In the first match, Panama will face Qatar, while Mexico will take on Costa Rica in the 2nd match.

The Panama-Qatar match will be one for USMNT to keep an eye on, as the United States would face the winner in the semifinals should they beat Canada. Panama was looking great in the group stage until the final minutes of their final group stage match, where they gave up an equalizer to El Salvador to only manage a draw. No team had a perfect group stage, but Panama played pretty well in Group C to win it. Qatar needed a win over Mexico in their final group stage match to advance to the quarterfinals, and they’re looking to get back to the semifinals as they did in 2021.

In the second match, Mexico was doing well in the group stage until they lost their final match to Qatar, creating even more doubt in their fan base. They’ll look to respond at which should be essentially a home game for them against the Ticos, who did what they needed to do to qualify for the knockouts. Costa Rica would love to end Mexico’s run right here to move onto Las Vegas and the semifinals.

How to watch

Panama vs. Qatar

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Kick-off time: 7:00pm Eastern, 4:00pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Univision (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), Vix (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Kick-off time: 9:30pm Eastern, 6:30pm Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Univision (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports Go (App/Website), Univision (App/Website), TUDN (App/Website), Vix (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.