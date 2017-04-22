Let’s watch Darlington Nagbe’s amazing goal over and over again

Guys, you know I’m biased, but Darlington Nagbe is really freaking good at this soccer thing. He scored his second goal of the MLS season today against the Vancouver Whitecaps in sensational fashion. Taking on several defenders on the dribble, he got past them like he usually does. However, instead of laying off the simple pass, he took a chance at goal and it paid off immensely with a truly special goal.

This is what type of potential Nagbe has and why he should be in the conversation for a starting spot for the USMNT no matter the situation. Put him alongside Christian Pulisic and let them work their magic together and I’ll be a happy man for the eternity.