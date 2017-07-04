Watch Clint Dempsey score a great goal against Tim Howard

It’s been a rough couple of months for Clint Dempsey. On the verge of becoming the United States men’s national team’s all-time leading scorer, the veteran on three World Cups has hit a rough patch of form. The bad spell has seen him left on the bench against his country’s and club’s most fierce rivals in the span of a few weeks.

Just when you’re ready to count out the tenacious Texan he comes back to life to prove all the doubters wrong. He did so again tonight by scoring a fantastic goal against his longtime national team teammate Tim Howard. It was his second of two goals for the Sounders against Rapids and it was simply glorious. He latched onto a booted ball up the field, let it bounce over his shoulder, then struck a half-volley with his left foot that looped over Howard and into the back of the net. Just Deuce being Deuce. You have to think we haven’t seen the last of him doing that with the national team either...