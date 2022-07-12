Seven USMNT Players Named to 2022 MLS All Star Team

Today, the 2022 MLS All-Star roster was announced and it includes 7 players who have recently featured with the United States Men’s National Team.

The MLS All-Star Game is an annual exhibition match celebrating Major League Soccer and its players. The game features a broad selection of the most talented and high profile players in the league versus an announced opponent. For 2022, the MLS All-Stars will play against a selection of Liga MX All-Stars. This year, the event will be hosted by Minnesota United at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

This year’s All-Star roster was chosen through a set of 3 methods. There was a public vote that selected 12 players. A further 12 players were chosen by Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath, who will be coaching the MLS All-Stars for the game. Finally, two players were selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber as Commissioner’s Picks.

Seven players who had played for the USMNT within the last few months were chosen:

Voted in: Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Coach’s Picks: Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami)

Commissioner’s Pick: Sean Johnson (NYCFC)

Along with these seven players, former USMNT player Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew) was selected.

What do you think about the MLS All-Star roster? Are you happy with the choices? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section down below.