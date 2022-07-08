USMNT weekend viewing guide: Rivalries

It’s a compressed MLS rivalry weekend with the action starting on Friday evening and wrapping up by Saturday night and a few games on both days that can be found on network television so let’s hop to it.

Friday

LAFC v Los Angeles Galaxy - 10p on ESPN

The latest edition of the Los Angeles rivalry will take place Friday night with some new faces. Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini have joined league leading LAFC as they look to strengthen an already strong side, and frankly, as they look to add marquee names in the battle for LA. For USMNT fans the primary player to watch in this match will be Kellyn Acosta who looks likely to head to Qatar as a backup at a number of positions. The other person to keep an eye on is the aforementioned Gareth Bale who will represent Wales in their opener against the USMNT in November. The LA Galaxy currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference, nine points back of their cross town rivals.

Other notes:

The quartet of Philadelphia Union youngsters have rejoined their senior team and should be available as the Union face DC United at 7:30p on ESPN. Paxten Aaronson in particular showed well in the U20 Concacaf tournament, winning the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards.

Saturday

Seattle Sounders v Portland Timbers - 4:30p on Fox

Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan and the Seattle Sounders will face the Portland Timbers on Saturday afternoon. The Sounders are coming off a 2-0 win over Toronto and have moved their way up to seventh in the Western Conference standings, and the final playoff spot. Morris and Roldan also seem to have a leg up in the race for the final few roster spots for Qatar. The Timbers are undefeated in their past four matches, with two wins and two draws, but still sit in 10th place. They are three points back of Seattle in case there is any extra incentive needed for this rivalry match.

Other notes:

NYCFC trail the New York Red Bulls by three points for first place in the East but with two games in hand have the inside track for the top spot. They’ll be facing the New England Revolution at 1p on TUDN and Univision.

Walker Zimmerman and Nashville SC travel to Charlotte for a match that kicks off at 7p on FS1. Zimmerman has returned from injury to start the past three matches for Nashville.

MLS Mashup (all matches on ESPN+):

Atlanta United will host Austin FC at 7p.

Cincinnati and the New York Red Bulls kick off at 7:30p. Aaron Long will lead the NYRB defense and seems to be getting the benefit of the doubt from Gregg Berhalter.

Djordje Mihailovic remains out with an ankle injury for a Montreal side that face Sporting Kansas City where rumors are starting to swirl about longtime manager Peter Vermes. This match will kick off at 7:30p.

Toronto FC and San Jose also kick off at 7:30 with the Bradley’s leading the way for Toronto and Jeremy Ebobisse and Cade Cowell looking to find the back of the net for the Earthquakes.

A little Florida rivalry as Orlando City SC host Inter Miami and DeAndre Yedlin at 8p.

Gaga Slonina and the Chicago Fire close out the short weekend as they host the Columbus Crew at 8p.

Let us know what you’re watching in the comments section below as the weekend rolls on.