Claudio Reyna steps down as Austin FC sporting director

Another domino fell in the Berhalter vs. Reyna saga yesterday when Austin FC announced that Claudio Reyna had stepped down as the team’s sporting director. He will remain with the team in a technical analyst role.

"I am grateful that Anthony [Precourt] and the organization have given me the opportunity to scale back my role and responsibilities while continuing to contribute to the success of a club that I love," said Claudio Reyna in a statement. "I take great pride in what we have accomplished but am looking forward to a less all-consuming work pace that still permits me to assist ongoing club development."

The announcement came just a few hours after Earnie Stewart announced he will step down as the U.S. Soccer sporting director to move into the same role with Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven.

Reyna became the center of attention when he admitted to sharing his frustrations about former teammate and friend Gregg Berhalter regarding his treatment of his son Gio as USMNT head coach with Stewart during the World Cup. Shockwaves rippled through the American soccer community when it was revealed that Reyna and his wife were behind the disclosure of a 1991 domestic violence incident involving Berhalter and his wife, sending the U.S. Soccer Federation into disarray and forcing a new-looking USMNT.

Claudio Reyna had not been a part of any roster and transfer plans for Austin FC since his released statement at the beginning of January. Sean Rubio will take over as the interim sporting director, already acting as the club's director of player personnel. Head coach Josh Wolff will take over the club's sporting department; ironically, he was an assistant for Berhalter on the USMNT.

“We’re grateful for Claudio’s contributions to both our Club and our community.”



Claudio Reyna has transitioned into Technical Advisor role, stepping down as the Club’s Sporting Director. — Austin FC (@AustinFC) January 26, 2023

Hit the comments to discuss Reyna’s move to a lesser role with Austin FC.