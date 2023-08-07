USMNT midweek viewing guide: We’re off and running

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!
Note: All Leagues Cup games are only available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV unless otherwise noted.
Monday
- Bayern Munich vs Monaco, 11a on FOX Deportes, fuboTV: Malik Tillman seems unlikely to suit up for this Bayern friendly, as he seems to be on the way out the door soon.
Tuesday
- FC Barcelona vs Tottenham, 2p on FOX Deportes, fuboTV: Sergiño Dest and Barça meet Spurs in a friendly.
- PSV vs Sturm Graz, 2:30p: Ricardo Pepi and PSV face Austrian club Sturm Graz to begin Champions League qualifying.
- Internacional vs River Plate, 8p on beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español, fuboTV, Sling TV, Fanatiz: Johnny Cardoso and Inter trail River 1-2 after the first leg in Copa Libertadores.
Wednesday
- AC Milan vs Trento, 12p: Milan have returned home after their summer series in the US, and Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah could feature in this friendly.
- Panathinaikos vs Marseille, 2p: Erik Palmer-Brown just landed in Greece, and he’s already facing Marseille in a Champions League qualifier with Panathinaikos.
- AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry, 2:45p: Haji Wright is newly-signed at Coventry City. They meet Wimbledon in the EFL Cup.
Also in action:
- RB Salzburg vs Inter Milan, 1p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV: Oft-injured dual-national Bryan Okoh is with Salzburg, but he may not play in this friendly after a groin strain last week.
- Leeds United vs Shrewsbury, 2:45p: Leeds have an EFL Cup match at Elland Road, but Tyler Adams most likely out due to injury.
Thursday
- Santa Coloma vs AZ, 1p: Djordje Mihailovic and AZ have a Conference Lg qualifier against FC Santa Coloma from Andorra.
- Olympiacos vs Genk, 3p: Mark McKenzie and Genk were knocked out of Champions League qualifying, and now face Greek side Olympiacos in a Europa League qualifier.
- Hajduk Split vs PAOK, 3p: Rokas Pukstas and Split meet PAOK in Conference League qualifying.
Also in action:
- Žalgiris vs Häcken, 12p: Dual-national left back Kristoffer Lund Hansen and Häcken face Žalgiris in a Europa League qualifier.
- Arouca vs Brann, 2p: Former Orlando City winger Benji Michel and Arouca meet Brann in Conference League qualifying.
Friday
- Burnley vs Manchester City, 3p on USA, fuboTV, Sling TV: The Premier League season kicks off with champions Man City meeting former captain Vincent Kompany, who led Burnley to promotion. Triple-national winger Luca Koleosho will be looking for minutes with Burnley, while Zack Steffen is unlikely to be in City’s squad.
Also in action:
- Bersenbrück vs Gladbach, 12p: Joe Scally and Gladbach begin DFB-Pokal play against fifth-division club Bersenbrück.
- Antwerp vs Kortrijk, 2:45p on ESPN+: Sam Vines and Antwerp meet Kortrijk in as the Belgian club season gets underway.
That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
á ä à ć ç é è í ñ ó ö ø ú ü Ž
ESPN+ (free trial)
fuboTV (free trial)
Loading comments...