The advent of the new Major League Soccer competition brings forth the opportunity for young talents to build on the successes of the previous year. Some who made their initial breakthrough are able to continue on an upward trajectory while also contributing at the international level. Reed Baker-Whiting saw a sharp uptick in playing time in 2023, displaying his versatility and tenacity playing against older competition. While still only 18 years of age, the Seattle Sounders fullback and midfielder is entering his fifth season as a professional and could find himself in contention to join the United States Under-23 Men’s National Team at the upcoming Olympic Games.

Reed Baker-Whiting scores for the U-19’s! pic.twitter.com/k1nxf2dnf3 — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 21, 2022

Born in Seattle, Baker-Whiting played with Seattle United before entering the Sounders academy in 2016, winning the Youdan Trophy and the Champions Division of the Generation adidas Cup, converting the deciding free kick in the former competition. “Excelling in various midfielder roles,” he was promoted to the reserve team, Tacoma Defiance, in July of 2020. His first season ended with seven appearances in the USL Championship, growing his “overall understanding of tactics” while “improving in the physical and technical areas.”

Baker-Whiting began the following year with the reserves but signed a first-team contract in May, a four-year deal with an additional club option. After making his debut as a substitute in a match with LAFC at the age of 16, he split time between the two levels, appearing 16 times for Tacoma and in four MLS fixtures. In addition to training with Real Sociedad, European clubs Liverpool, Manchester City, and Borussia Dortmund were reportedly scouting the “promising player with positional versatility.” The following season continued along the same path, with the teenager featuring in a combined 18 league and cup fixtures spread across both squads.

Reed Baker-Whiting glides through & finds Dylan Teves for the finish!



2-0 to @TACdefiance. pic.twitter.com/csUcu5vVqg — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) March 27, 2022

After being named to the Next Generation list of the world’s best young talents by The Guardian and training with FC Freiburg in Germany, last year was something of a breakout season for Baker-Whiting. He made 23 total appearances with the first team, including earning spots on the Team of the Matchday for Matchday 32 and Matchday 35 and becoming a rotational starter toward the end of the schedule. His first goal with the Sounders came in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, helping to defeat San Diego Loyal SC. Wolverhampton, Hoffenheim, and Manchester United were reportedly scouting him, and while the Sounders had yet to receive any offers as of last August, the interest aligns with his stated objective of eventually playing in Europe.

“Reed has made big strides this year,” said Seattle manager Brian Schmetzer. “He’s a very talented kid. He plays well on the right, a couple games back showed some versatility that he could play on the left and still do the same job and still be effective. So, it’s always handy to have one player that can play on both sides of the field if needed. He’s really taken some big steps forward this year, and it’s a credit to him.”

Reed Baker-Whiting makes his contribution to this Open Cup classic for @SoundersFC with this !



Seattle-San Diego

B/R App ➡ https://t.co/yYKiCa74bk

B/R Football YT ➡ https://t.co/m9fmYSTpnn#USOC2023 pic.twitter.com/LIx24ARQf2 — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) April 27, 2023

After injuring his hamstring twice last fall, Baker-Whiting has been dealing with a rehabilitation process that carried over into 2024. He is expected to miss the beginning of the MLS season “and may not be at full strength until March.” Additionally, should the club fail to provide him with significant minutes in the spring, local media speculates that his move to Europe could come in the summer transfer window.

As an international, Baker-Whiting has been a member of the United States program since the U-14 level. The midfielder-defender was included in U-19 group that claimed the 2022 Slovenia Nations Cup, being cited as a “standout star.” He was named to the roster for the 2023 Pan American Games but was forced to withdraw after the Sounders declined his call-up due to his having “played his way into significant minutes” in MLS.

Alex Roldan on the volley!



All tied up in Texas. pic.twitter.com/6LuuuuqlO1 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 17, 2023

Standing at 5’11”, Baker-Whiting is capable of lining up at both fullback positions and center midfielder, described as “very clean on the ball” and “a pretty good passer” with “a good feel for the game” and “good vision and timing.” Despite the limited sample size, he has registered positive statistics in progressive carries, passing completion, and successful tackles, ranking as one of the top players among his positional cohort in MLS. Observers praise him as “two-footed” with “the strength to muscle off veteran players and the skill to play devastating crosses.”

Baker-Whiting’s performance against Moldova in the Slovenia Nations Cup was broken down by Target Scouting. “He has decent pace for the fullback position and made use of it,” wrote Aidan McHenry. “Baker-Whiting translated that pace into great recoveries on defence. He took good angles and closed down well on the break and was able to settle the opposition himself or win the ball back... He utilized his physicality in duels putting in several tackle attempts, both standing and sliding, for an okay win rate. The fullback also used his physicality to overwhelm smaller wingers and force them into bad decisions... On offence, he was a natural playmaker and calm with the ball at his feet on the right side.”

An amazing effort from Reed Baker-Whiting results in an own goal from STL! #STLvSEA | #Sounders pic.twitter.com/AKY7ry324d — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) October 22, 2023

While still young, Baker-Whiting has already gained valuable professional experience and carved out a role with the Sounders that should only increase this season. He still has to go through challenges of earning a consistent starting spot and handling any drops in form while maintaining his position, but the teenager has displayed the resilience to climb his club’s development ladder. A player of his talent should continue to rise, with additional experience to be gained at the international level, perhaps even accomplishing his “long-shot goal” of competing with the U-23 team in Paris next summer.