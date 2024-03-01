Eight MLS teams to participate in 2024 U.S. Open Cup

Finally, we have a schedule and format for the 2024 U.S. Open Cup. Today, U.S. Soccer released the format and schedule for the 109th edition of the tournament, along with the list of participating teams. And, the result of the debate between Major League Soccer and U.S. Soccer over the league’s participation appears to have resulted with MLS getting most of what it desired.

Only 8 MLS teams will compete in the tournament this year: Atlanta United, FC Dallas, the Houston Dynamo, LAFC, Real Salt Lake, the San Jose Earthquakes, the Seattle Sounders, and Sporting Kansas City. The teams represent the top seven ranked American teams in the 2023 MLS Supporters’ Shield standings that weren’t playing in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. It also included defending U.S. Open Cup champions Houston, who are the lone Champions Cup participants that will be in the U.S. Open Cup.

MLS will also send 11 MLS Next Pro teams to the U.S. Open Cup, including 9 MLS affiliates and 2 independent clubs. The teams were the top 9 teams in the 2023 MLS Next Pro final standings other than the teams whose parent clubs are competing in U.S. Open Cup or the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Austin FC II, Carolina Core, Chattanooga FC, Chicago Fire II, Colorado Rapids 2, Crown Legacy, Minnesota United 2, LA Galaxy II, NYCFC II, New York Red Bulls II, and Portland Timbers 2 are the teams that will represent MLS Next Pro in the Open Cup. This will be the first year that MLS affiliate teams will be allowed to participate.

The 8 MLS first teams will each play lower division opponents in the Round of 32, and that will continue until it cannot be avoided in the later rounds. MLS also are guaranteed to have at least 4 of those clubs serve as hosts for the Round of 32. The MLS Next Pro teams will enter in the First Round.

Inter Miami, DC United, the Columbus Crew, the Philadelphia Union, FC Cincinnati, Orlando City, Nashville SC, the New England Revolution, and St. Louis City will have no participation in the U.S. Open Cup with either their first team or reserve team. DC United does not have a MLS Next Pro team, but does have a small stake in Loudoun United. However, DC does not have any control over Loudoun’s roster construction or personnel, and so will not have any participation in the tournament.

In all, 96 teams from the amateur and professional ranks will compete in the 2024 U.S. Open Cup, down from 99 in 2023. The first round will feature all 32 matchups to be exclusively amateur vs. professional for the first time. The First Round begins on March 19th, with the tournament concluding with the Final on September 25th.

The full schedule:

2024 U.S Open Cup Schedule LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP SCHEDULE

First Round - March 19-21

Second Round - April 2-4

Third Round - April 16-17

Round of 32 - May 7-8

Round of 16 - May 21-22

Quarterfinals - July 9-10

Semifinals - August 27-28

Final - September 25

