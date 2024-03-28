The journey through the ranks of professional soccer can feature a lot of stops, starts, and detours as players pursue various avenues for success. Finding the correct environment and attempting to push to the next level should be supported, regardless of where the road leads. Kristian Fletcher is considered a top prospect in Major League Soccer, coming off of a brief but productive half-season loan with Swansea City’s U-21 side. Upon returning stateside, the 18-year-old D.C. United midfielder has become a regular in the lineup and continues to display an appealing upside that should yield further transfer interest in the future.





Throwback to when Kristian Fletcher rounded three defenders to finish off a brilliant solo-run against FC Tulsa



Vote now for LUFC Goal of the Season

️ https://t.co/a5SAzD0toI pic.twitter.com/zMlJXzlRwo — Loudoun United FC (@LoudounUnitedFC) October 28, 2022

Born in the city of Bowie, Maryland, Fletcher played with Bethesda SC and the Landon School, being named All-Metro Player of the Year as a junior with 26 goals and 7 assists in 17 matches and registering the winning finish in the Interstate Athletic Conference championship final. Observers praised him as “a dynamic midfielder with plenty of speed and flair” who was “a nightmare to defend” and “extremely fast” with “excellent control of the ball at his feet.” He trained with multiple European teams, including Manchester United, Red Bull Salzburg, and Borussia Dortmund — reports indicated his joining the third club, although a move never materialized.

Fletcher instead signed a contract with D.C. United’s reserve side, Loudoun United of the USL Championship. In his first season, he contributed 4 goals in 17 appearances, which led to promotion to the first team on a Homegrown deal, as management cited his “on-field maturity and goalscoring ability.” His MLS debut came in the late stages of a 2-1 victory over NYCFC, while his first start and goal were in the final match of the year, a 5-2 loss to FC Cincinnati.

First MLS start ✔️

First MLS goal ✔️



A day 17-year-old Kristian Fletcher will never forget.#LetsFly // #DecisionDay pic.twitter.com/vgTYqaqNPQ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 9, 2022

The following season, Fletcher was mainly in a substitute role while also starting both matches in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The teenager featured in 13 league and cup fixtures, contributing one assist to help secure a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC. However, with “meaningful minutes” dwindling over the summer, an overseas opportunity to further his development was presented at the end of the transfer window: moving to Swansea City on a half-season loan.

“It was a good step for me in terms of my level of maturity and just my career in general,” Fletcher shared with American Soccer Now. “I saw it as an opportunity for me to go over into England and not just progress as a player, but kind of leave my mark on that team because I know the history... I came in and, obviously I was a bit nervous in the first training and so anything that comes with kind of playing in Europe, but as soon as you get on the field, all the nerves go away. I’ve always been a very confident person. So it wasn’t hard for me to gain that while playing.”

Some strike @krisfletch2 ‍



Watch the highlights from today's game Colchester United.



https://t.co/U2b4zdH1KE pic.twitter.com/cTl0yCFSkE — Swansea City Academy (@swans_academy) December 1, 2023

Traveling away from his family for the first time with an “open mindset,” Fletcher joined the U-21 side and enjoyed a high level of success during his brief spell overseas. Despite dealing with a few injuries and a breakout of COVID in the team, he appeared in two Welsh League Cup matches, netting a brace in a 6-0 quarterfinal round victory over Briton Ferry. Scoring a total of 17 goals, local media praised him as “impossible to ignore,” but, perhaps due to the lack of a purchase option, the club ultimately shied away from securing a permanent transfer, despite his “keenness to earn a first-team contract.”

Upon returning to D.C. United, Fletcher was ranked as one of MLS’ top prospects and has settled into a substitute role. He appeared in four out of five matches this season and scored the tying goal in the 82nd minute of a 2-2 draw with the Portland Timbers, darting into the back side for an “easy finish.” Teammates and the manager have praised his contributions as the teenager works to “fully maximize every single second.”

The brief loan to Swansea is credited with jump-starting his career. “It helped me regain some of my confidence because I wasn’t playing much last year here,” Fletcher told The Washington Post. “To go over there and be able to not let [last season] weigh me down and feel like it was a fresh start, it was very good for me in terms of confidence-building and getting back in my groove again... I had responsibilities living on my own, going to a different country, meeting new people. I grew in my level of maturity. On the field, I learned some things, but I feel like mentally it was a very good move.”

At the international level, Fletcher is eligible to compete for Scotland through his father’s birth but began playing with the United States in the U-15 team before reaching the U-20 squad. His most recent duty came with the U-19 group that met in preparation for the upcoming CONCACAF U-20 Championship. He started against England and subbed into the second friendly against Morocco and is expected to be “a critical player for the next U-20 cycle.”

A “versatile attacking player” who is capable of lining up at winger and striker, Fletcher describes himself as a forward “who likes to drop in and play” while “taking risks” by dueling with opponents in the one-on-one and battling for headers. He has the pace to “push the tempo” and get into advanced areas on the counter with energetic yet controlled dribbling. His movements tend to drift to the left wing, cutting inside before unleashing shots with his right foot, utilizing his “rare mix of quickness, speed, power, and skill” to set up composed, powerful finishing.

While in an ideal scenario Fletcher would have followed up his success at Swansea with a permanent deal, the young attacker has plenty of time to make his return to Europe. At only 18 years old and already earning regular playing time in a first-division league, he is ahead of many of his peers with the opportunity to continue to rise up the national team ladder. With obvious ability and a high level of potential, his next opportunity to head abroad should come again in the near future.