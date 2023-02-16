USWNTPA releases new SheBelieves Cup gear

The United States Women’s National Team are set to take on Canada this evening in their first match at the 2023 SheBelieves Cup. And before they do, they’ve taken the time to release some new fresh gear for fans to represent their favorite players.

The USWNT Players Association has partnered once again with BreakingT to launch several new shirts and hoodies to not only celebrate the start of the SheBelieves Cup but also to get fans prepared for this summer’s Women’s World Cup.

There are some cool designs that are player focused, including some for Mallory Swanson, Catarina Macario, and Sophia Smith. They also have some of the previous designs that have been expanded to include hoodies and women’s v-neck shirts as well. There is something for everyone as we start to get ready for this summer’s big tournament.

You can click here to check out the new USWNTPA gear. And, if you are looking for options for the USMNT, BreakingT has you covered there as well.