SSFC Podcast, Episode 65: Preparing for USMNT vs. Mexico and Jamaica

The United States Men’s National Team are about to embark on a big week of World Cup qualifying, and we preview the upcoming matches against Mexico and Jamaica on Episode 65 of the SSFC Podcast. The USMNT enter this window in 2nd place in the Octagon, with their biggest home match looming on Friday against Mexico in Cincinnati. They then travel to take on Jamaica in Kingston next Tuesday.

We begin by previewing the latest edition in the USA-Mexico rivalry. We review the USMNT roster and discuss some of the players that could be called upon for this match. It’s a big time matchup, and it may mean that experience will win out in lineup determinations for head coach Gregg Berhalter.

After the break, we get into the Jamaica match, including fans being allowed to be in The Office on Tuesday night for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Jamaica finally has their full squad in camp, so this will be a different team than the one the USMNT faced in Austin last month. We discuss that matchup and the necessity for the team to bring the intensity to both matches.

Don’t forget to subscribe wherever you find your podcasts! We will be back after the close of the window to recap it all and see where the USMNT stands in the Octagon through 8 matches.