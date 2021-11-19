SSFC Podcast, Episode 66: Dos A Cero otra vez, Draw at The Office

The United States Men’s National Team has completed another international window of World Cup qualifying, and we recap it on Episode 66 of the SSFC Podcast. First, the USMNT had another magic night in Ohio with a Dos A Cero win over Mexico. We discuss some of the banter and address some of the people who still continued to hate on Gregg Berhalter even after a historic victory, his 3rd over Mexico in 6 months.

After the break, we get into the draw down at The Office to Jamaica. While it was a hot and muggy night, the team looked sluggish for most of the match. Still, the draw puts the USMNT in a great position to potentially qualify for the World Cup in January if they can run the table and get some help from others.

