SSFC Podcast, Episode 67: USWNT recap, rumored new U.S. jerseys

The United States Women’s National Team had a productive trip Down Under, and we lead Episode 67 with a recap of their matches against Australia. There were a few players who seized the opportunity they were given, like Ashley Hatch, Midge Purce, Casey Murphy, and Andi Sullivan. And, Vlatko Andonovski will have some choices to make going forward about which direction he wishes to steer the USWNT as it gears up for World Cup qualifying and Olympic qualifying next summer.

After the break, we move to the USMNT, who have 3 World Cup qualifiers in January. The venues were recently announced, and we discuss the choices of Columbus and St. Paul for the home matches on January 27th and February 2nd, along with Canada selecting Hamilton as the site of their home match against the USMNT on January 30th.

Finally, we get into the rumored 2022 home and away jerseys for U.S. Soccer, and it’s time to opine that blank white or royal jerseys are not enough, and we must do better.

Keep the discussion going in the comments, or send an email to SSFC Podcast at Gmail dot com!