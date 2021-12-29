SSFC Podcast, Episode 68: End of year recap, mailbag time!

2021 was a wild year for the United States National Teams, and we recap all the highs and lows on Episode 68! The USMNT won the Nations League and the Gold Cup, and are sitting in qualifying position in World Cup qualifying. We break down their historic year, which included beating Mexico 3 times along with the two major trophies.

The USWNT had an up-and-down year, despite matching the USMNT in wins. They won SheBelieves Cup, but had to settle for bronze at the Olympics. We analyze their year, with goalscorers. We also quickly discuss the youth national teams, with the MNT U-23s missing out on yet another Olympics and the rest of the youth national teams coming back online after almost a 2 year hiatus.

After the break, we dip into the mailbag. We received a ton of questions dealing with the strength of different leagues, the upcoming transfer window, how the emergence of new women’s leagues will affect the NWSL, who the true MNT and WNT players of the year were, and more. All of these questions will merit a lot of discussion, so continue that in the comments below.

Continue to send in questions, and we’ll have another mailbag episode very soon!