SSFC Podcast, Episode 69: Transfer season, MNT training camp, SheBelieves Cup venues announced

It’s a new year, and the SSFC Podcast is back to kick off January with Episode 69! We get into the transfer window, the USMNT’s preliminary training camp in Phoenix, and the announcement of SheBelieves Cup for the USWNT.

The January transfer window is open and it has already been busy for Americans. We’ve seen Daryl Dike move to West Bromwich Albion and James Sands go to Rangers FC on loan. But, the biggest transfer so far has been Ricardo Pepi moving to FC Augsberg for a MLS record transfer fee. We discuss those moves and what it means for those players.

After the break, the USMNT are convening a training camp for domestic players ahead of the World Cup qualifying window in an effort to boost their match readiness during the MLS offseason. 19 players have been called into camp, and we go through the roster who will head to Phoenix for 2 weeks to compete for a spot on the main roster when it’s released in a couple weeks.

Finally, we now have the dates, venues, and opponents for the USWNT as they compete next month in the 2022 SheBelieves Cup. Joining the best team in the world are the Czech Republic, New Zealand, and Iceland. We discuss the tournament and how it’s a good thing to switch it up this year and play some unfamiliar teams.

We’ll be back next week, so in the meantime, let us know if you have questions or topic suggestions by sending an email to SSFC Podcast at Gmail dot com.