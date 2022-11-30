USMNT in the Round of 16!

The United States Men’s National Team are in the Round of 16, and we recap the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Episode 84 of the SSFC Podcast.

The USMNT entered the World Cup with many questions, but they have played inspired soccer on their way to 2 draws and a win during the group stage. We recap the team’s performances against Wales, England, and Iran that helped propel them to the knockout stage. We also discuss some key players who have had standout performances for the USMNT during those matches.

After the break, we discuss the rest of the World Cup field, as half of the Round of 16 is complete. The USMNT is currently carrying Concacaf on its back, with Mexico and Canada already eliminated and Costa Rica needing a win against Germany to move to the knockout stage. We discuss some of the other teams that have made it to the knockout stage, including a team that makes it out of the group for only the second time in their history.

The next episode of the SSFC Podcast will be coming in the next couple of days, as we preview the USMNT’s Round of 16 matchup with the Netherlands and we discuss what it was like to be at the World Cup in Doha...the good, the bad, and the ugly. If you have questions or topic suggestions about the World Cup, drop a line to SSFC Podcast at Gmail dot com.