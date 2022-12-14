Remembering Grant Wahl

How do you properly pay tribute to a fallen legend? We pay tribute to Grant Wahl on the latest episode of the SSFC Podcast.

Grant Wahl, the incredible soccer journalist and author, passed away early Saturday morning at the age of 49 after collapsing while covering the Argentina-Netherlands match at Lusail Stadium. The news of his death was a complete gut punch for the soccer community.

Dr. Céline Gounder, Grant’s wife for 21 years, posted a statement to Grant’s Substack this morning that Grant passed due to “he rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium.” While it may give some answers, it probably doesn’t bring comfort to Céline, Grant’s brother Eric, Grant’s brother-in-law, and the scores of colleagues and close friends that knew him well.

Grant was such a genuine person, as evidenced by the number of people who have paid tribute to him from all around the country. And, we go through some of the personal interactions that we had with Grant and what made him so great and willing to help out others in this space or to just vibe out on the game we love so much.

Everyone here at Stars & Stripes FC continue to send our condolences to Grant’s family and friends. It was a monumental loss for the soccer community, and it’s a void that may never be fully filled. Rest in peace, Grant.