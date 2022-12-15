Gwendolyn Oxenham discusses Pride of A Nation

The United States Women’s National Team have been around since the mid-1980s, and through their 4 decades of history, there have been some incredible players, moments, and stories. On Episode 89 of the SSFC Podcast, we speak with Gwendolyn Oxenham, who has taken on the incredible task of compiling these stories and moments into a new book that just recently hit book stores.

The book is called Pride of a Nation: A Celebration of the US Women’s National Soccer Team, and it is a collection of essays by Oxenham that is combined with over 250 full page photographs that chronicle the history of the USWNT. From the team’s early beginnings and the story of how the “OOSA OOSA OOSA AH” chant came to be a rallying cry for the program, all the way to the current team and its continual efforts to bring social change to the game for future generations, it’s a terrific interview with Gwendolyn Oxenham as she speaks on some of the research she underwent to create the book and some of her favorite moments.

Oxenham is no stranger to the soccer field or bringing the stories of soccer to the people. She has been involved in writing books and producing films and podcasts on soccer for over a decade. Her most acclaimed effort on the film side was producing and starring in the 2010 documentary Pelada, which won several awards. She also wrote and directed the 2015 sports documentary An Equal Playing Field, and was a consulting producer for the 2018 series Finding Football. On the written side, she’s already written 2 books: Finding the Game: Three Years, Twenty-five Countries and the Search for Pickup Soccer and Under the Lights and in the Dark: Untold Stories of Women’s Soccer.

You won’t want to miss this engaging interview!