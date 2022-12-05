USMNT’s World Cup run ends in Round of 16

The United States Men’s National Team’s run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is over. A 3-1 loss to the Netherlands ends their tournament, and we recap everything on Episode 86 of the SSFC Podcast.

The USMNT started out with some confidence, but the Oranje had their number all night on the counterattack, with incredible efficiency on the offensive end. The USMNT just couldn’t match that, and even with some second half subs and a Haji Wright goal to give them some hope, it wasn’t enough as Denzel Dumfries, Memphis Depay, Daley Blind, and the rest of the Dutch squad were too much for the young American team.

After the break, the next World Cup cycle is around the corner, and it’s an important one for the USMNT. With them co-hosting the 2026 World Cup, the time is now for U.S. Soccer to start preparing the nation to support the team and to help the team get ready for the rigors of high expectations. We look at what tournaments await the USMNT in the next cycle, and a big tournament that the team needs to try and enter. In the end, the idea should be for U.S. Soccer to start packing football stadiums full of fans to get them excited about this team and gain some momentum as we head towards 2026.

