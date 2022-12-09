SSFC Podcast, Episode 87: 1 cycle coaches and Copa Américas

The United States Men’s National Team could be retaining its coach and hosting South America’s continental tournament, and we discuss all that on Episode 87 of the SSFC Podcast.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has reportedly begun preliminary talks with U.S. Soccer over a contract extension, and we discuss that history provides us evidence that a coach should not last beyond one World Cup cycle. No matter what you think of his performance in Qatar, the evidence is there that, at least for the USMNT, 2 cycle coaches just don’t pan out.

After the break, we get into the rumor that not only will the USMNT be in the 2024 Copa América, they will also host the tournament. We opine that getting into Copa América is going to be a great thing for the team to test itself against some of the strongest teams in the world. However, they should be focused on playing South America’s tournament in South America, not asking the continent to move their tournament here.

The SSFC Podcast will continue on as we have more World Cup to discuss. For any questions or topic suggestions, send them to SSFC Podcast at Gmail dot com.