SSFC Podcast, Episode 74: Preparing for SheBelieves

The United States Women’s National Team prepare for SheBelieves Cup, and we do a quick preview of all the games on Episode 74. The USWNT will begin their 2022 schedule tomorrow against Czech Republic, continue on Sunday against New Zealand, and end next Wednesday with a match against Iceland.

There is excitement around some of the young talent that’s in this camp, like Midge Purce, Trinity Rodman, and Ashley Sanchez. Can they make an impact on this team during this tournament? This year is an important one for the USWNT, with the Concacaf W Championship this summer serving as qualfiying for both the 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifying and the 2024 Summer Olympics.

We talk briefly about why the USWNT have ended up drawing the Czech Republic, New Zealand, and Iceland for this edition of SheBelieves instead of the traditional powers that normally participate in this tournament. But, this could serve as a great test for the USWNT, mimicking a theoretical World Cup group.

Stay tuned to Stars & Stripes FC for all the coverage around SheBelieves Cup, and hit the comments to discuss the upcoming tournament and what you’re expecting.