The United States Men’s National Team are done with the winter World Cup qualifying window, and that’s the primary focus of Episode 73. The USMNT got 6 of a possible 9 points during the window, which still leaves them controlling their own destiny as we head towards the final window in March. Looming in that March window: trips to Azteca to face Mexico and an away trip in San Jose, Costa Rica. Also, another must-win match in Orlando against Panama is sandwiched in the middle. We review the window and how the USMNT played, and we check the standings and scenarios for the USMNT to qualify directly for the 2022 World Cup.

After the break, the Concacaf Nations League is back! We review details of the next edition of the tournament. The draw takes place April 4th and matches begin in the May/June window. We see what the draw could look like in April as well as what the USMNT could be facing for their summer and fall schedule.

Finally, the USWNT roster is out for SheBelieves Cup! We quickly look at the players that Vlatko Andonovski is bringing to camp, and it appears it’s a mix of veterans and young players looking to break through and become full time members of the team going forward.

We will preview SheBelieves Cup early next week, but until then, send ideas for topics or any questions to SSFC Podcast at Gmail dot com.