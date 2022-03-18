SSFC Podcast, Episode 76: USMNT roster released, new U.S. Soccer media rights deal

The United States Men’s National Team have a very important window coming up next week, and we discuss the newest roster on Episode 76 of the SSFC Podcast.

The USMNT have the last World Cup qualifying window approaching, with an away match at Estadio Azteca against Mexico next Thursday, a home match against Panama on March 27th, and another road qualifier against Costa Rica on March 30th. Today, Gregg Berhalter released his 27-man roster for the window, and we begin by breaking down who made the roster and some players that didn’t. There are some injuries that kept some key players off the roster like Matt Turner and Weston McKennie, and we reveal some of the players who could be called in should Sergiño Dest be deemed out due to the injury he suffered. We also bring up John Brooks once again being left off the roster and the statement he made to fans on his plans to continue to fight for his place on the team.

After the break, U.S Soccer has a new media rights deal with TurnerSports, and there’s a discussion on what that means for the USMNT and the USWNT. Get ready to have TNT, TBS, and HBO Max readily available for U.S. Soccer matches starting in 2023.

We’ll be back after this important window, but Stars & Stripes FC will have all the coverage during these important World Cup qualifiers. If you have topic suggestions or questions, send them to SSFC Podcast at Gmail dot com.