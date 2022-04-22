SSFC Podcast, Episode 78: Concacaf W Championship Draw, USWNT scheduling

The United States Women’s National Team get the focus on Episode 78 of the SSFC Podcast! The Concacaf W Championship draw took place this week, and the USWNT learned that it will face Mexico, Jamaica, and Haiti in the group stage. We discuss the groups briefly and the importance of the tournament, which serves as qualifying for both the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Olympics.

After the break, it’s a quick recap of the blowout wins over Uzbekistan, and then we shift to discussion of why the USWNT are scheduling matches against teams like Uzbekistan and Colombia instead of teams like France and England. Factors like summer tournaments and lingering Covid concerns have played into it, but the USWNT have also just beaten badly almost every team they’ve faced. We dive into who they’ve played and why teams just don’t want to come to the United States to catch the L.

We’re entering a dry period for the USMNT and USWNT, so topic suggestions and questions are greatly appreciated! Send them to SSFC Podcast at Gmail dot com.