SSFC Podcast, Episode 80: Investigating the state of American soccer

American soccer has several questions that have been the source of debates over the past few weeks, and on Episode 80, it’s time to sit down and address some of them head on! We asked for your questions on the USMNT, USWNT, or just the general state of American soccer. And, we received some amazing questions that we had to discuss.

Who’s going to pair with Walker Zimmerman at centerback when the USMNT heads to Qatar for the World Cup? Where would be the best destination for Christian Pulisic this summer? Is riding the bench in Europe really better than playing regularly in Major League Soccer? Why does California never get any “important” matches? These are some of the topics that have caused debates all over the country, and we take the time to give our take as well.

These questions will surely continue throughout the summer, so don’t wait for another episode to get your question in! Send them to SSFC Podcast at Gmail dot com, and we will answer them on a future show.