SSFC Podcast, Episode 79: USMNT nuggets, rumored U.S. jerseys are back

An article earlier this week by Steven Goff of the Washington Post had some incredible nuggets of information about the United States Men’s National Team, and we discuss some of that info on Episode 79! The USMNT only have a double international window in June and a September window before the 2022 World Cup, and Goff gives us some information from Gregg Berhalter about how those windows could shape up.

We begin with the June double window, which sees the USMNT have 4 matches: 2 friendlies and 2 Concacaf Nations League group stage matches. Berhalter gives a glimpse of who we could see included on the roster for those matches, as well as who may miss the cut either due to injury or other reasons.

We then move to the September window, in which we learn that Spain and Germany are the potential places where we could play matches against teams from Asia. Who could those teams be? What stadiums are under consideration? Some research is done to give some educated guesses.

After the break, the USMNT and USWNT will have new jerseys this fall, and while it was discussed initially on Episode 67, we once again discuss how plain they look. The United States needs a jersey identity, but these aren’t it. We’ve opined on this before, but we’ll say it again: just bring back the Waldos. Everyone wants them back, so make it so!

Next week, we will do a mailbag episode, so get those questions in! Send them to SSFC Podcast at Gmail dot com.