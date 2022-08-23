SSFC Podcast, Episode 82: Dissecting the WNT roster w/ Shea Butter FC!

The United States Women’s National Team released its roster earlier Monday for the September international window, and on Episode 82 we welcome back Skye & Sylvs from the Shea Butter FC Podcast to break down the roster in detail!

The 23-player roster is the same as from the Concacaf W Championship:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (6): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC); Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC)

However, there was a notable omission from the roster in Mia Fishel, and Skye & Sylvs go into detail on fan confusion over the standards by which players are selected for the USWNT. As we approach friendlies, USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski opted to continue with the roster he already had rather than bring in new talent for evaluation.

There’s also a frank discussion on whether the USWNT can stack up against teams like England, who they will play in London on October 7th before a sold out Wembley Stadium. In what will be a major test, will this USWNT roster be the one that can pass that test? We discuss tactics, player selection, how the USWNT matches up against Nigeria and England, and a whole lot more!

Give the Shea Butter FC Podcast a follow on social media, as well as Skye & Sylvs for all the women's soccer analysis from an incredibly unique and needed perspective.