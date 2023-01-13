USWNT ready to take New Zealand to the Max!

The United States Women’s National Team have two friendlies next week against New Zealand, and we discuss their upcoming matches on Episode 92 of the SSFC Podcast. The USWNT are getting a look at two of the stadiums they will call home during the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and will do so by taking on one of the co-hosts to jump start the year.

The USWNT called in a roster of 24 players, and we go through who made the trip to Auckland and Wellington:

Goalkeepers (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (8): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

Midfielders (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

After the break, we discuss how you can watch these matches. With HBO Max and TNT winning the English language broadcast rights for U.S. Soccer for the next 8 years, this will be the first set of matches that will feature on the streaming platform. However, it’s not readily available in bars, leaving many in a panic ahead of next week’s matches. We discuss why bars have been shut out of HBO Max and some potential solutions that could help as we dive into 2023.

If you have any topic suggestions or questions that you want to have answered on a future show, drop us an email at SSFC Podcast at Gmail dot com.