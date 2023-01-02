Look back at 2022, prepare for 2023

Welcome to 2023! The United States national soccer teams have another big year ahead of them, but we first stop to look back on the year that was on Episode 90 of the SSFC Podcast.

The USMNT, USWNT, and the youth national teams had a lot of successes and some down moments in 2022. We start by quickly recapping what each team accomplished last year. The USMNT qualified for and competed in the 2022 World Cup, the USWNT won the Concacaf W Championship and qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup as well as the 2024 Olympics, and the USMNT U-20s qualified the United States for the 2024 Olympics in men’s soccer for the first time since 2008. There were obviously some down moments, and we discuss those as well.

After the break, we look forward to what 2023 has in store for us. It’s a Women’s World Cup year, and that’s the biggest tournament on the schedule for U.S. Soccer. For the USMNT, Nations League and the Gold Cup are on the horizon, but the biggest question is who the coach will be moving forward. The men’s U-20s play in a World Cup this year, and the men’s U-17s will need to qualify for their World Cup. There’s a lot of soccer to excite fans, and we hope 2023 is a great year for all our national teams!