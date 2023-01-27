Copa America arrives, Earnie Stewart departs

Big news has dropped over the past couple days, and we discuss it on Episode 94 of the SSFC Podcast. The announcement today that the 2024 Copa América will be hosted in the United States is part of a major collaboration between Concacaf and CONMEBOL that includes joint participation in the 2024 Copa América, 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup, and a newly created “final four” style club competition. We discuss the competitions and what it means for both confederations.

After the break, U.S. Soccer is set to lose Earnie Stewart as the federation’s sporting director will depart next month. USMNT general manager Brian McBride is also out at the end of this month, and Anthony Hudson is the interim USMNT head coach for the foreseeable future. Now that we have a loaded schedule of competitive matches, the pressure is on the federation to be efficient in hiring a new sporting director and head coach, because fans are starting to have the same feeling that they had in 2018.

We will be back real soon to recap the MNT January Camp as well as the USWNT matches from earlier in the month. Episodes will be coming quickly as we determine the future of this show, so please send questions or topic suggestions to SSFC Podcast at Gmail dot com.