Wrapping January Camp for Leeds United States

January Camp has wrapped for the United States Men’s National Team, and we discuss what fans should take from the camp on Episode 95 of the SSFC Podcast.

The USMNT had friendlies last week against Serbia (2-1 loss) and Colombia (0-0 draw), but while the results on the field weren’t great, it was a chance for some players in their first national team camp to have an opportunity to show that they can be a part of the player pool moving forward. We use that opportunity to push back on Herculez Gomez’s belief that January Camp has jumped the shark and should be repurposed as a U-23 camp. Many players have stressed the importance of the camp, and we discuss why.

After the break, Weston McKennie is headed to Leeds United in a loan deal to team up with his USMNT friends Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson. We discuss the implications of seeing most of the the USMNT midfield playing and training together every day at Elland Road.

The podcast will be back soon, but a reminder to send all questions and topic suggestions to SSFC Podcast at Gmail dot com.