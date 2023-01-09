Berhalter vs. Reyna: The breakdown

What a week! The Gregg Berhalter-Reyna family scandal rocked the U.S. Soccer world, and we have to recap it on Episode 91 of the SSFC Podcast.

The events of last week involving USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter being put under investigation for a 1991 domestic violence incident and then finding out it was Danielle and Claudio Reyna - Gio’s parents and ex-national team players - that gave U.S. Soccer the information took the internet by storm. It was important to recap the entire timeline, starting from before the 2022 World Cup, to understand the full course of events. What we know now is interwoven with what we knew at the time to paint the full picture.

After that, we have to get into the culpability of all parties, from Berhalter to the Reyna family to people at U.S. Soccer who were talking with the Reynas about Gio’s role on the team. There’s a lot of people who could have done things differently where this whole saga could have been avoided, and there’s one person - Rosalind Berhalter - who absolutely didn’t deserve to be thrust into the middle of this.

After the break, we discuss what all of this means for the USMNT head coaching search. With Zinedine Zidane reportedly contacted by U.S. Soccer to gauge his interest in speaking about the job, it looks like U.S. Soccer could be aiming high and casting a very wide net. However, this scandal will not only affect how U.S. Soccer has to approach this hiring process, but also how Gio Reyna especially will be handled moving forward. There’s also the added element of what happens if Gregg Berhalter is retained as the coach for the next cycle.

There are several more layers to this and we will continue to track it all. Until then, hit the comments, and if you have topic suggestions for the next show, send an email to SSFC Podcast at Gmail dot com.