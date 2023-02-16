SheBelieves Cup serves as a major USWNT test

The United States Women’s National Team have a major test over the next week as they take on Canada, Japan, and Brazil in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup. We preview this tournament on Episode 97 of the SSFC Podcast.

The 23 players who will compete in the tournament for the USWNT are basically the same set of players we’ve seen over the past few months. With Rose Lavelle out for the first match due to a knock she picked up in training this week, the midfield will have even more questions as they presumably attempt to insert Taylor Kornieck at the 6 to fill the void created by the absence of Julie Ertz and Sam Mewis.

We also take a deeper look at that midfield, focusing on how the team played last month and where the goal contributions were created from the midfield players in 2022. Spoiler: the player who logged far and away the most caps and minutes had the fewest goal contributions of the main midfielders. What does the USWNT need to do in order to create more opportunities while also tracking back on defense.

Send questions and topic suggestions to SSFC Podcast at Gmail dot com. As we continue to evaluate our options for how this podcast moves forward, we will update you all!