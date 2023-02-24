USWNT make SheBelieves statement

The United States Women’s National Team made a statement over the February international window with three wins to capture their 6th SheBelieves Cup title. We discuss the ramifications on Episode 99 of the SSFC Podcast.

The USWNT may have shown the world that despite some of their struggles and all of the injuries, they’re still the favorites to win this summer’s Women’s World Cup when they put it all together. Mallory Swanson is carrying the scoring load so far in 2023, but the team also answered each of the tests that Canada, Japan, and Brazil presented them.

However, with the announcement that the USWNT will play Ireland in two home matches in April, it represents the last official window for players to show that they should be one of the 23 that make the trip to New Zealand and Australia this summer. With the NWSL starting at the end of March, the race is on to put enough out there that these players get one of those camp calls and show Vlatko that they can contribute to a potential 3-peat. We also discuss some of the questions surrounding the midfield and the forwards and what can be done to keep the creative players on the field.

Hit the comments to discuss the USWNT and what you think they need in advance of the World Cup this summer.