Welcome to the USA Soccercast!

As many of you know, back in late January, the Stars & Stripes FC Podcast was among many entities that were a part of the layoffs by SB Nation and Vox Media. We address the future of the show on Episode 101, which serves as both an introduction and a re-introduction.

The date of the podcast’s separation from the SB Nation Podcast Network had originally been the end of February, but that date was pushed back to today. And today’s as good a time as any to announce that we’re changing the name of the show: the USA Soccercast!

The USA Soccercast will continue to bring you analysis on the USMNT, USWNT, and the players that comprise those teams. However, with the move to the new name, the analysis will extend to Major League Soccer, the NWSL, USL Championship and League One, and anything else that could impact soccer in America. From the Women’s World Cup to Leagues Cup, we’ll discuss it all, and hopefully have some special guests along the way.

We also have a new Twitter account, so give @USASoccercast a follow, and of course, please subscribe if you aren’t already! If you have topic suggestions, please drop me a line at USA Soccercast at Gmail dot com. We’ll also have a new logo that’s currently under construction but coming soon.

Welcome to the new show, same as the old show but with a new name and home. Thanks for the support!