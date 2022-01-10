USMNT midweek viewing guide: Top and bottom

Midweek? Try beginning of the week! We have matches starting today that include USMNT players, so check out what you can watch this week to keep soccer on your TV!

Monday

Jong PSV v Almere City, 3p : Richy Ledezma created 4 chances in his first 45’ cameo with Jong PSV after returning from the ACL injury that kept him out a full 12 months. He’s not been in the Jong squad since then, being in the first-team squad 4 times (including 2 sub appearances), but he could see more minutes today, since the first team doesn’t play until next Sunday.

Tuesday

Reading v Fulham , 3p : Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream’s Fulham side have stuttered since late November, with 4 draws and 1 loss from their last 5 in the league. They’ve dropped to third in the table, outside automatic promotion places, but only trail Blackburn by 1 point for second place. This matchup vs 21st-place Reading could be just what they need to get back in the win column.

Wednesday

Atalanta v Venezia, 8:30a on Paramount+ : Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann face Atalanta in the Coppa Italia round of 16. Atalanta gave them a thorough 4-0 spanking in the league Nov 30, part of a 7-game run Venezia is going through with 5 losses and 2 draws. The Venetians are just 4 pts above relegation position.

Thursday

Liverpool v Arsenal, 2:45p on ESPN+: Folarin Balogun seems unlikely to suit up for the Gunners in the Carabao Cup semifinal at Anfield. The teenage striker has been widely linked with a loan move this January, likely to Middlesbrough.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!