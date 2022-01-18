 clock menu more-arrow no yes

USMNT midweek viewing guide: Final form

Americans worldwide seek to hit top form in their final games leading up to the international break.

By Justin Moran

Weston McKennie of Juventus FC celebrates after scoring a... Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

As the international break draws near, USMNT-eligible players will be seeking to hit top form to maximize their chances of a World Cup qualifying call-up. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

  • Real Betis v Alavés, 2p on ESPN+ (free trial): Matt Miazga could face El Tri rival Andres Guardado and old pal Diego Lainez in this La Liga match. The main obstacle to the Miazga-Lainez reunion is that Diego has played just 66’ in La Liga this season, across 3 matches.
  • Brighton v Chelsea, 3p on USA, Universo, fuboTV, Sling TV: Christian Pulisic and Chelsea go on the road to face the 9th-place team in the Premier League.
  • Juventus v Sampdoria, 3p on Paramount+: Weston McKennie is in the best form of his life, scoring in back-to-back games and generally dominating the midfield for Juve. They face Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia round of 16, just a week after dropping the Supercoppa on a devastating last-minute Inter Milan winner.

Also in action:

  • Young Boys v Sion, 10a: While Jordan Pefok and Young Boys aren’t in season, he does have this friendly match to potentially keep him fresh for World Cup qualifying.
  • St. Pauli v Borussia Dortmund, 2:45p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, fuboTV, Sling TV: Gio Reyna is highly unlikely for this DFB Pokal match, as he continues to work his way back from injury.
  • Fulham v Birmingham, 2:45p: Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, and Fulham are getting their mojo back. They’ve won back-to-back games and hold a 2-pt lead in the Championship.
  • Aberdeen v Rangers, 2:45p on CBS Sports, fuboTV: Scotland is suddenly full of Americans, as Christian Ramirez and new arrival Dante Polvara lead Aberdeen vs NYCFC loanee James Sands.
  • Dundee United v St. Mirren, 2:45p: Ian Harkes and Dundee United have lost 5 straight in the Scottish Premiership, falling to 7th in the 12-team table.
  • Talleres v Independiente, 7p on ESPN+: Alan Soñora and Independiente lost their first group game in the Torneo de Verano, and will be looking to rebound against his brother Joel’s former team, Talleres.

Wednesday

  • Hannover v Gladbach, 12:30p on ESPN3, fuboTV, Sling TV: Joe Scally logged 29’ off the bench Saturday in his return from covid protocol. Gladbach will be favorites in this DFB Pokal round of 16 clash.
  • RB Leipzig v Hansa Rostock, 12:30p on ESPN3, fuboTV, Sling TV: Tyler Adams and Leipzig face the slightly-less-heralded Ryan Malone, Nils Fröling, and Hansa Rostock in the DFB Pokal.
  • Hoffenheim v Freiburg, 2:45p on ESPN3, fuboTV, Sling TV: Chris Richards is rumored to be joined by fellow Yank defender Justin Che at Hoffenheim. This DFB Pokal meeting features the 4th- and 6th-place Bundesliga sides.
  • Valencia v Sevilla, 3:30p on ESPN+: Yunus Musah could see more time in the Valencia midfield if regular starter Daniel Wass makes his rumored move to Atlético Madrid.

Also in action:

  • Rizespor v Antalyaspor, 9a: Tyler Boyd and Rizespor face Haji Wright and Antalyaspor in Turkey’s top flight.
  • Lille v Lorient, 1p: No sign that Tim Weah will be fit or ready for this Ligue 1 match.
  • Montpellier v Troyes, 1p: Niko Gioacchini has featured in every match for Montpellier going back to Sep 12. Erik Palmer-Brown got the surprise start for Troyes vs Lyon Sunday, and was highly-rated despite being at fault for a handball penalty kick.
  • Genk v Mechelen, 2:45p: Mark McKenzie and Genk (8th place) have a nice chance to move up the table as they face Mechelen (7th).
  • Real Sociedad v Atlético Madrid, 3p on ESPN+: It’s highly unlikely Jonathan Gomez will feature in this Copa del Rey match, but we’re leaving the match details here just in case.

Thursday

  • Galatasaray v Kasımpaşa, 12p on beIN Sports, Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV: DeAndre Yedlin has been left on the bench in Galatasaray’s last four, despite playing in 14 straight before that. His last appearance was Dec 18.
  • PSV v Telstar, 12:45p on GolTV, Fanatiz, fuboTV (free trial): Richy Ledezma has seen very few minutes since returning from injury. This KNVB Cup match could be a chance for him to get back on the field with PSV.
  • Athletic Bilbao v FC Barcelona, 3:30p on ESPN+: Sergiño Dest hasn’t played since Dec 4, between adductor problems, covid, and being left on the bench.

Also in action:

  • Odense BK v Fredericia, 7a: Emmanuel Sabbi and OB have a friendly.
  • Hibernian v Cove Rangers, 2:45p: Chris Mueller could debut for Hibs in this Scottish FA Cup match.
  • Roma v Lecce, 3p on Paramount+: Bryan Reynolds was heavily linked to Anderlecht, but reports claim that deal has fallen through and he’ll be loaned elsewhere in Belgium.
  • San Luis v Juárez, 10p on TUDN, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Ventura Alvarado is back in Liga MX after a brief stop at Inter Miami, and he’s stepped straight into the starting XI, going 90’ in both the Bravos’ games so far in the Clausura.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!

