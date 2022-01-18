USMNT midweek viewing guide: Final form

As the international break draws near, USMNT-eligible players will be seeking to hit top form to maximize their chances of a World Cup qualifying call-up. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Real Betis v Alavés, 2p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : Matt Miazga could face El Tri rival Andres Guardado and old pal Diego Lainez in this La Liga match. The main obstacle to the Miazga-Lainez reunion is that Diego has played just 66’ in La Liga this season, across 3 matches.

Also in action:

Young Boys v Sion, 10a : While Jordan Pefok and Young Boys aren’t in season, he does have this friendly match to potentially keep him fresh for World Cup qualifying.

Wednesday

Hannover v Gladbach, 12:30p on ESPN3, fuboTV, Sling TV : Joe Scally logged 29’ off the bench Saturday in his return from covid protocol. Gladbach will be favorites in this DFB Pokal round of 16 clash.

Also in action:

Rizespor v Antalyaspor, 9a : Tyler Boyd and Rizespor face Haji Wright and Antalyaspor in Turkey’s top flight.

: Tyler Boyd and Rizespor face Haji Wright and Antalyaspor in Turkey’s top flight. Lille v Lorient, 1p : No sign that Tim Weah will be fit or ready for this Ligue 1 match.

: No sign that Tim Weah will be fit or ready for this Ligue 1 match. Montpellier v Troyes, 1p : Niko Gioacchini has featured in every match for Montpellier going back to Sep 12. Erik Palmer-Brown got the surprise start for Troyes vs Lyon Sunday, and was highly-rated despite being at fault for a handball penalty kick.

: Niko Gioacchini has featured in every match for Montpellier going back to Sep 12. Erik Palmer-Brown got the surprise start for Troyes vs Lyon Sunday, and was highly-rated despite being at fault for a handball penalty kick. Genk v Mechelen, 2:45p : Mark McKenzie and Genk (8th place) have a nice chance to move up the table as they face Mechelen (7th).

: Mark McKenzie and Genk (8th place) have a nice chance to move up the table as they face Mechelen (7th). Real Sociedad v Atlético Madrid, 3p on ESPN+: It’s highly unlikely Jonathan Gomez will feature in this Copa del Rey match, but we’re leaving the match details here just in case.

Thursday

Galatasaray v Kasımpaşa, 12p on beIN Sports, Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV : DeAndre Yedlin has been left on the bench in Galatasaray’s last four, despite playing in 14 straight before that. His last appearance was Dec 18.

Also in action:

Odense BK v Fredericia, 7a : Emmanuel Sabbi and OB have a friendly.

: Emmanuel Sabbi and OB have a friendly. Hibernian v Cove Rangers, 2:45p : Chris Mueller could debut for Hibs in this Scottish FA Cup match.

: Chris Mueller could debut for Hibs in this Scottish FA Cup match. Roma v Lecce, 3p on Paramount+ : Bryan Reynolds was heavily linked to Anderlecht, but reports claim that deal has fallen through and he’ll be loaned elsewhere in Belgium.

: Bryan Reynolds was heavily linked to Anderlecht, but reports claim that deal has fallen through and he’ll be loaned elsewhere in Belgium. San Luis v Juárez, 10p on TUDN, fuboTV, TUDN.com: Ventura Alvarado is back in Liga MX after a brief stop at Inter Miami, and he’s stepped straight into the starting XI, going 90’ in both the Bravos’ games so far in the Clausura.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!