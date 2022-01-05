USMNT midweek viewing guide: The stars are here

It’s a quieter midweek this week for USMNT players in Europe, with Copa del Rey, Carabao Cup, and Serie A action in the first full week of the new year. Let’s get into it!

Wednesday

Cartagena v Valencia, 12p on ESPN+ : Yunus Musah LOVES the Copa del Rey. He has 2 goals and 1 assist in 2 games so far this year (0 and 0 in 14 La Liga games). Valencia faces a La Liga 2 side in this round of 32 clash.

: Yunus Musah LOVES the Copa del Rey. He has 2 goals and 1 assist in 2 games so far this year (0 and 0 in 14 La Liga games). Valencia faces a La Liga 2 side in this round of 32 clash. Linares Deportivo v FC Barcelona , 1:30p on ESPN+ : Sergiño Dest and Barcelona strong favorites in the Copa del Rey round of 32.

: Sergiño Dest and Barcelona strong favorites in the Copa del Rey round of 32. Chelsea v Tottenham, 2:45p on ESPN+ (free trial): Christian Pulisic is in fine form as the Blues face Spurs in the Carabao Cup semifinal at Stamford Bridge.

Also in action:

Karlsruher v Brugge, 9:30a : This Brugge friendly could feature Owen Otasowie, plus 18-year-old RB Mauricio Cuevas just signed with Brugge yesterday, moving from LA Galaxy II.

: This Brugge friendly could feature Owen Otasowie, plus 18-year-old RB Mauricio Cuevas just signed with Brugge yesterday, moving from LA Galaxy II. Eibar v Mallorca, 10a on ESPN+ : Matthew Hoppe’s Mallorca take part in the Copa del Rey round of 32, although the only recent Hoppe news (he’s been out injured) is a rumor linking him to Girona.

: Matthew Hoppe’s Mallorca take part in the Copa del Rey round of 32, although the only recent Hoppe news (he’s been out injured) is a rumor linking him to Girona. Leganés v Real Sociedad, 10a on ESPN+ : Don’t expect Jonathan Gómez in this Copa del Rey round of 32 game. He just arrived at Real Sociedad, but is starting with the B team.

: Don’t expect Jonathan Gómez in this Copa del Rey round of 32 game. He just arrived at Real Sociedad, but is starting with the B team. Beşiktaş v Antalyaspor, 12:45p: Haji Wright and Antalyaspor are the underdogs in Turkey’s Super Cup.

Thursday

Salernitana v Venezia, 12:30p on Paramount+ : Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann have Venezia 6 points safe, and will be looking for revenge against 20th-place Salernitana, who got a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Venetians in October.

: Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann have Venezia 6 points safe, and will be looking for revenge against 20th-place Salernitana, who got a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Venetians in October. Juventus v Napoli, 2:45p on CBS Sports, Paramount+, fuboTV (free trial): Weston McKennie and Juventus are in fifth in Serie A. Napoli is 5 points ahead of them, in third. They’re going to have to win games like this if they want to qualify for Champions League next season and get even close to competing for the Scudetto.

Also in action:

AC Milan v Roma , 12:30p on CBS Sports, Paramount+, fuboTV : Bryan Reynolds is widely linked with a loan away from Roma in the January window. They face AC Milan at the San Siro.

: Bryan Reynolds is widely linked with a loan away from Roma in the January window. They face AC Milan at the San Siro. Arsenal v Liverpool, 2:45p on ESPN+: Folarin Balogun hasn’t featured for the Gunners in EPL action since early season, but could see minutes in this Carabao Cup semifinal.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!